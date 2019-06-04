Tue, 04 Jun 2019

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

Europe

Section
Tajikistan: The missing bodies of Kirpichniy prison

About 10 days after the start of Ramadan, the holy Islamic month of fasting, Sokina's son called from prison to ...

UK Veteran's Letter Testimony to Quiet D-Day Courage

LONDON - He never came home - another citizen-soldier whose destiny was to be a fading black and white photograph ...

Some softer solutions to Nairobi's traffic pollution problem

Rapid urbanisation in Nairobi, Kenya's capital city, has meant there's been huge growth in the number of vehicles on roads. ...

D-Day succeeded thanks to an ingenious design called the Mulberry Harbours

When Allied troops stormed the beaches at Normandy, France on June 6, 1944 - a bold invasion of Nazi-held territory ...

Nishikori battles past Paire to set-up Nadal clash in Paris

Paris - Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori came back from 1-4 and 3-5 down in the final set to beat ...

Trump arrives in UK slams London mayor Sadiq Khan

London [UK], June 3 (ANI): Minutes before landing at London's Stansted Airport for a three-day state visit to the United ...

