Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...
WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...
KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...
LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...
WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...
Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty booked her spot in the last eight at the French Open for ...
SYKTYVKAR, Russia -- Some 7,000 demonstrators have rallied in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic against the construction of a new landfill ...
Cape Town - World No 6 Justin Thomas is set to light up Scotland, the Home of Golf this, summer ...
Cape Town - Brandon Stone and George Coetzee will represent South Africa at the innovative six-hole GolfSixes Cascais event at ...
Minutes before landing in the capital of the United Kingdom, where he is due to be treated to full state ...
Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister, launched his digital campaign to become the Conservative ...