French Open: Ashleigh Barty books spot in quarterfinals

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty booked her spot in the last eight at the French Open for the first time after ending the campaign of America's Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 on Monday.

The number eight seed Barty will meet number 14 seed America's Madison Keys, who defeated Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in straight sets on the same day.

Barty, who had entered the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year, won in a three-set game after 90 minutes. This feat made her the only player to reach the quarterfinals of this year's first two major titles.

The Australian fired three aces in her first service game, before blasting consecutive forehand in the second game. This gave Barty an early break 2-0. She took the lead to 5-1 against Kenin. The American was aggressive too, on her returns.

Kenin's backhand helped her to a service break for 5-2, which erased a set point along the way. However, Barty held the serve two games later to take a one-set lead.

As the second set started, Kenin tried to dominate the play and it paid off well. The American earned an early break 2-0 and reached 3-0 without making any mistake.

Barty, on the other hand, could not reach break point and Kenin took a 5-3 lead. The American got a chance to serve but she saw two set points come and go before she levelled the match.

In the decider, Barty forced Kenin to make errors and she took an early 2-0 lead. The Australian got an ace and blasted to take a 3-0 advantage, before sealing the match in her favour to fix her spot in the last eight. (ANI)