Mon, 03 Jun 2019

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

Children face sexual exploitation through the web

WASHINGTON DC - One victim was a 14-year-old boy from West Virginia. Another victim from Michigan was only 12. Yet ...

French Open: Ashleigh Barty books spot in quarterfinals

Paris [France], June 3 (ANI): Australia's Ashleigh Barty booked her spot in the last eight at the French Open for ...

Thousands Rally In Russia's Komi Republic Against New Landfill

SYKTYVKAR, Russia -- Some 7,000 demonstrators have rallied in Russia's northwestern Komi Republic against the construction of a new landfill ...

Thomas to make his Scottish Open debut

Cape Town - World No 6 Justin Thomas is set to light up Scotland, the Home of Golf this, summer ...

Stone, Coetzee to represent SA at GolfSixes

Cape Town - Brandon Stone and George Coetzee will represent South Africa at the innovative six-hole GolfSixes Cascais event at ...

Trump lashes out at London mayor as he arrives for UK state visit

Minutes before landing in the capital of the United Kingdom, where he is due to be treated to full state ...

Boris Johnson launches campaign to become next British PM

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister, launched his digital campaign to become the Conservative ...

