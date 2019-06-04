Tue, 04 Jun 2019

Every 5 seconds someone on earth stops breathing due to air pollution

An independent UN expert said on Monday that the failure of governments across the world to ensure clear air, constitutes a "violation of the rights to ...

U.S. wants Asia Pacific countries to increase role in regional defense

SINGAPORE, Singapore - The U.S. military is heavily invested in the Asia Pacific region and wants other countries to invest ...

Trump gets stuck into Mexico, says America has had enough

WASHINGTON DC - President Donald Trump said Sunday that 'America has had enough with Mexico,' contending that it is an 'abuser' ...

Sudanese ambassador to Qatar summoned to Khartoum

KHARTOUM, Sudan - The military rulers of Sudan have shut down the Khartoum offices of the popular Arab news channel ...

Countries ganging up on WikiLeaks founder should stop, says UN expert

LONDON, UK - After visiting Julian Assange in a London prison, an independent UN human rights expert expressed urgent concern ...

Mass shooting at Virginia Beach leaves many dead

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia - With a confirmed dozen people dead, police are trying to ascertain how a lone gunman was able ...

World's first 8K OLED TV by LG goes on sale

Seoul [South Korea] June 3 (ANI): LG largest OLED TV and also the world's first 8K OLED TV is now ...

Iraq: Court sentences 2 French citizens to death for joining ISIS

Baghdad [Iraq], June 3 (ANI): A Court here on Sunday (local time) sentenced two more French citizens to death for ...

Miley Cyrus groped by fan in spain

Washington DC [USA], Jun 03 (ANI): A video of Singer Miley Cyrus being physically groped and forcefully kissed by a ...

Tajikistan: The missing bodies of Kirpichniy prison

About 10 days after the start of Ramadan, the holy Islamic month of fasting, Sokina's son called from prison to ...

UK Veteran's Letter Testimony to Quiet D-Day Courage

LONDON - He never came home - another citizen-soldier whose destiny was to be a fading black and white photograph ...

Some softer solutions to Nairobi's traffic pollution problem

Rapid urbanisation in Nairobi, Kenya's capital city, has meant there's been huge growth in the number of vehicles on roads. ...

