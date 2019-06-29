Sat, 29 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Europe

Section
Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Trump, Erdogan Make No Progess On S-400 Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump has met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to urge him not to proceed with ...

Cyprus parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European ...

Modi meets Morrison on G-20 sidelines, discusses Indo-Pacific

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and ...

Who are you? Guide to Wimbledon stars' first round rivals

London - Wimbledon gets underway at the All England Club on Monday where Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are the ...

Putin Says Liberalism Obsolete; Elton John Disagrees

NEW YORK - Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and ...

Movie Review

Outlaw King