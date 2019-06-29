Cyprus parliament ratifies Armenia-EU agreement

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...
MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...
On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...
When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...
NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...
NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Tuesday made a decision to ban fur farming in the country.Ireland will join ...
PanARMENIAN.Net - The parliament of Cyprus has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European ...
Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and ...
London - Wimbledon gets underway at the All England Club on Monday where Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber are the ...
NEW YORK - Elton John on Friday called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is "obsolete" and ...