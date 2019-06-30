Sun, 30 Jun 2019

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

All details on Khashoggi's murder should be shared by Saudi: Erdogan

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Saudi Arabia should share all facts ...

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner host rehearsal dinner

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner showed up to their rehearsal dinner donning ...

Trump, Erdogan Make No Progress On S-400 Standoff

U.S. President Donald Trump has met with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to urge him not to proceed with ...

Who is United's R900 million man Wan-Bissaka?

London - Aaron Wan-Bissaka has become the most expensive defender in Manchester United's history after completing a deal worth up ...

Pliskova dominates Kerber to take Eastbourne title

Eastbourne - World No 3 Karolina Pliskova cruised to her second Eastbourne International title with a 6-1, 6-4 destruction of ...

