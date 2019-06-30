All details on Khashoggi's murder should be shared by Saudi: Erdogan

Osaka [Japan], June 29 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Saudi Arabia should share all facts and details about the murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

However, Erdogan said that while Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) had promised him during a recent telephonic conversation, he contended that "nothing has been done".

"It is first of all MBS who needs to shed light on this because he promised me during our phone call but until now nothing had been done," he was quoted by CNN as saying while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here.

Erdogan insisted that the Saudi Crown Prince had to shed light on the perpetrators of Khashoggi's killing.

"There are certain suspects that we know of and they need to be tried in Istanbul because that's where the crime was committed," he said.

Erdogan has repeatedly charged at the Saudi Crown Prince after Khashoggi was murdered when he had entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October last year.

Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the incident, but Saudi officials later claimed that many among the group, who murdered the former Washington Post columnist, belonged to the Crown Prince's inner circle.

United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, who recently presented her special report on Khashoggi's murder, has called for an international investigation into the murder, adding that the Saudi probe into the matter has failed to examine who may have ordered it.

The independent investigation released earlier this month held Saudi Arabia responsible for the scribe's "extrajudicial killing." The report revealed that the late Saudi Arabian journalist was the victim of a "deliberate and premeditated execution."Saudi Arabia has already dismissed the UN's report.

Saudi Arabia began the trial for 11 suspects in the murder case earlier this year, after rejecting Erdogan's call for the suspected Saudi nationals to be extradited to Turkey to face trial in the nation where the crime took place. (ANI)