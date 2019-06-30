First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...
OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...
OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...
MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...
On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...
Albanians are heading to the polls amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties and a tug-of-war between the ...
Russian emergency officials have raised the death toll to five people and say that at least six settlements are still ...
Albanians are heading to the polls in suddenly high-profile municipal elections, with opposition leaders saying they will boycott the vote ...
Russian emergency officials have raised the death toll to five people and say that at least six settlements are still ...
Military officials with Libya's United Nations-recognised government say they have seized United States-made weapons at a base they captured from ...
Russian emergency officials say at least three people have been killed in devastating flooding that has forced hundreds of evacuations ...