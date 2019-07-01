Mon, 01 Jul 2019

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

SA Girls U14 team to fly African flag at World Tennis finals

Cape Town - The South African Under-14 Girls team will fly the African flag after their stunning qualification through to ...

Vinales cruises to Dutch MotoGP win

Assen - Maverick Vinales cruised to a comfortable win over world champion Marc Marquez in the Dutch MotoGP in Assen ...

Long-haul flights and Super Rugby performance: what the science says

Super Rugby is arguably the highest expression of rugby at club level in the world. Its next closest rival in ...

Putin In Belarus To Attend European Games Closing Ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Belarusian capital to attend the closing ceremony of the second European Games.Tajik ...

Gunners interested in Dortmund winger

Cape Town - Arsenal are reported to have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen this ...

Tottenham ace house hunting in Madrid ahead of move

Cape Town - Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is still holding out for a move to Real Madrid, as reports claim ...

Overlord (2018) [Blu-Ray]