SA's Bezuidenhout cruises to Andalucia Masters win

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...
WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...
OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...
OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...
MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...
On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...
Hundreds of Jordanian and Lebanese workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan have been evacuated after ...
Russia may send soldiers to a southern Siberian region to help local emergency officials battle deadly floods.Following a meeting with ...
Cape Town - Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the Andalucia Masters by six shots on Sunday to claim him a maiden European ...
Albanians are heading to the polls amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties and a tug-of-war between the ...
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between ...
Both candidates to succeed Theresa May as Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister are now laying the political groundwork ...