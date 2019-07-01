Mon, 01 Jul 2019

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

Russia May Send Soldiers To Help Flood-Stricken Siberian Region

Russia may send soldiers to a southern Siberian region to help local emergency officials battle deadly floods.Following a meeting with ...

Foreign Workers At Kazakh Oil Field Evacuated After Brawl

Hundreds of Jordanian and Lebanese workers at a major oil and gas project in western Kazakhstan have been evacuated after ...

SA's Bezuidenhout cruises to Andalucia Masters win

Cape Town - Christiaan Bezuidenhout won the Andalucia Masters by six shots on Sunday to claim him a maiden European ...

Albanians Voting in Tense Local Elections

Albanians are heading to the polls amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties and a tug-of-war between the ...

IOM: Migrant Deaths Globally Top 32,000 Since 2014

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The International Organization for Migration says more than 32,000 migrants worldwide have died or gone missing between ...

Overlord (2018) [Blu-Ray]