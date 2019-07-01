Mon, 01 Jul 2019

International

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Europe

US underestimating Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Pentagon white paper

Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine ...

5 Killed as Thousands Rally in Sudan to Demand Civilian Rule

KHARTOUM - A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of ...

Haftar-led LNA claims to have destroyed Turkish drone

Tripoli [Libya], July 1 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed a Turkish drone ...

Tens of Thousands Rally in Sudan Demanding Civilian Rule

KHARTOUM - Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Sudan on Sunday against the ruling generals, calling for a civilian ...

Tense Albanian Local Elections Pass Without Major Incident

Albania has avoided clashes during municipal elections amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties and a tug-of-war between ...

Vinales conquers Assen's 'Cathedral of Speed'

Assen - Maverick Vinales cruised to his first win of the season at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen on Sunday, ...

