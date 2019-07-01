Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...
Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...
TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...
WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...
OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...
OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...
Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine ...
KHARTOUM - A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of ...
Tripoli [Libya], July 1 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed a Turkish drone ...
KHARTOUM - Tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Sudan on Sunday against the ruling generals, calling for a civilian ...
Albania has avoided clashes during municipal elections amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties and a tug-of-war between ...
Assen - Maverick Vinales cruised to his first win of the season at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen on Sunday, ...