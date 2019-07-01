ABU DHABI, UAE - UN Secretary General António Guterres took a helicopter tour over the 3.2 million solar panels of the world's largest single solar project, Noor Abu Dhabi, on Sunday.

The tour was historic in that the solar plant commenced commercial operation for the first time on the same day.

With a production capacity of nearly 1,177 MW, Noor Abu Dhabi is set to reduce the UAE capital's carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million metric tons per year, the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the roads.

The AED 3.2 billion solar plant is a key component of the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050 and reduce carbon footprint of power generation by 70%.

"Sometimes it's as much opportunity as necessity that is the mother of invention. Here in the United Arab Emirates, it is eye-opening to see renewables on the rise. Scaling up renewables in all countries is not just an urgent need for tackling global warming, it makes economic sense. It's a huge opportunity to create new and better jobs, and to improve people's health by cutting pollution. To do that, we need to get much more climate finance flowing and the Climate Action Summit will be an opportunity to do exactly that," trhe UN chief said Sunday.

Guterres and over 1,000 political leaders, heads of state, high level dignitaries and climate action advocates arrived in Abu Dhabi on Sunday ahead of a two-day summit to discuss climate change and renewable energy.

The Abu Dhabi Climate Meeting was expected to craft the agenda for the UN Climate Action Summit taking place later this year.