Mon, 01 Jul 2019

News RELEASES

International

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Europe

European Union Film Festival to begin on July 4 in Goa

Panaji (GOA) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moviegoers will soon be treated as the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival ...

Federer hails teenager Gauff's 'great story'

London - Cori Gauff, just 15, tackles 39-year-old Venus Williams in a Wimbledon generational clash on Monday with the history-making ...

Spain claim fifth U21 title, defeat Germany 2-1

Udine [Italy], July 1 (ANI): Spain defeated Germany 2-1 to claim their fifth European U21 Championship title at Friuli Stadium ...

Turkey: Libya Holds 6 Nationals, Will Respond to Attack

ISTANBUL - Turkey said Sunday that six of its nationals were being held by a Libyan force and vowed to ...

US underestimating Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Pentagon white paper

Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine ...

5 Killed as Thousands Rally in Sudan to Demand Civilian Rule

KHARTOUM - A Sudanese doctors group says five people have been killed and several seriously wounded in a day of ...

