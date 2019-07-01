European Union Film Festival to begin on July 4 in Goa

Panaji (GOA) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moviegoers will soon be treated as the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival is all set to begin in Goa on July 4.

The Cinephile Film Club of the Entertainment Society of Goa in collaboration with The European External Action Service (EEAS), Directorate of Film Festival, and Ministry of InformationBroadcasting (Govt. of India) is organising the festival.

The festival will be inaugurated by Daulat Hawaldar, Finance Secretary - Government of Goa on 4th July in the presence of Raimund Magis- Deputy Head of EEAS.

The movies will be screened at Auditorium one, Maquinez Palace, ESG Complex, Panaji. Keeping the public convenience in mind, the films will be screened at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm. The festival is open to the public and the seating availability would be on a first come first serve basis.

A total of 23 films will be screened in the festival which will be held from July 4 to July 18.

The opening Portuguese film 'Diamantino' has won several laurels including two awards at the Cannes film festival in 2018. Helmed by Gabriel Abrantes and Daniel Schmidt, the story revolves around a footballer.

Peter Sant from Malta, the producer, and director of the film 'Of Time and the Sea' will be present at the screening and be available for QA session on 7th July at 5.30pm.

Several internationally acclaimed films like 'Styx' (2018) from Austria, which won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at Berlin, 'King of the Belgians'(2016) from Belgium, the French film 'Hope' and 'Bubblegum' from Bulgaria will be screened during the festival. (ANI)