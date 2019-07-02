Tue, 02 Jul 2019

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

U.S. president praises Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

OSAKA, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at a meeting on ...

Quintana heads up Movistar at Tour de France

Paris - Three-time podium finisher Nairo Quintana will head up a strong Movistar team at the July 6-28 Tour de ...

Iran 'Breaks Limit' On Enriched Uranium Stockpile

The stockpile of Iran's low-enriched uranium has passed the limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world ...

Armena and Azerbaijan agree to limited exchange of detainees

Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged two detainees, a small step in overcoming one of the persistent irritants to advancing peace ...

Iran breaches enriched uranium limit under nuclear deal: Reports

Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iran has exceeded the 300-kilogram limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium set under a ...

Zelenskiy Heads To Canada To Gather International Support For Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is heading to Toronto for talks with top Canadian officials and to take part in an ...

