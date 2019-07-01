Nibali to lead Bahrain-Merida at Tour de France

Paris - Italy's Vincenzo Nibali, 2014 champion and a five-time stage winner on the Tour de France, will lead the Bahrain-Merida team in this year's race.

It will be 34-year-old Nibali's eighth Tour and comes after he was forced to pull out last year after he was brought down by a collision with a spectator as he climbed Alpe d'Huez.

Nibali will be backed by compatriot Damiano Caruso and Australia's reigning world time-trial champion Rohan Dennis.

Bahrain-Merida team for Tour de France:

Vincenzo Nibali (ITA), Damiano Caruso (ITA), Sonny Colbrelli (ITA), Rohan Dennis (AUS), Ivan Garcia Cortina (ESP), Matej Mohoric (SLO), Dylan Teuns (BEL), Jan Tratnik (CZE)