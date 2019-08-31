Sat, 31 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Trump says U.S. planning to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined plans for a drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and said in a radio ...

North Korea's Nuclear-Capable Missile Threat Real But Not Imminent

The threat of North Korea launching a nuclear-capable missile from a submarine is real but not imminent, experts said, after ...

Hurricane Dorian a major threat to Atlantic Coast

MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...

Venezuelan refugees and migrants at crisis point

CARACAS, Venezuela - There is "no end in sight" to the massive movement of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, now at ...

Europe

Section
How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Queen approves Johnson request to suspend British parliament

LONDON, UK - Opposition parties in the UK have been caught off-guard as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has successfully forced ...

Jesse Lingard's contribution has been fantastic: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Aug 31 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Jesse Lingard saying that the 26-year-old's contribution has ...

Hockey India names 33 players for men's national coaching camp

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 33 players for the national senior men's coaching camp ...

Washington Names Matthew Palmer As Special Envoy To Western Balkans

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department says it has appointed Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer as the special representative for ...

Solskjaer happy to rely on Rashford, Martial for goals

Manchester - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted on Friday he is happy with his striking options for this season despite not ...

Movie Review

Some Like It Hot [Blu-Ray]