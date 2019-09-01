Sun, 01 Sep 2019

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Trump says U.S. planning to reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined plans for a drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and said in a radio ...

North Korea's Nuclear-Capable Missile Threat Real But Not Imminent

The threat of North Korea launching a nuclear-capable missile from a submarine is real but not imminent, experts said, after ...

Hurricane Dorian a major threat to Atlantic Coast

MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Klopp surprised by Liverpool's perfect season start

Burnley - Jurgen Klopp admitted he has been surprised by Liverpool's 100 percent start to the Premier League season after ...

Taxing short, cheap flights makes sense - former transport minister

Germany's former transport minister (and current senior legislator) Alexander Dobrindt has proposed setting a price floor on air tickets, to ...

Scotland ease past Georgia in Tbilisi

Tbilisi -Flyhalf Finn Russell starred as Scotland hammered Georgia 44-10 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up Test in Tbilisi on ...

Samoa confirm squad for Rugby World Cup

Cape Town - Samoa head coach Steve Jackson has announced his 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, ...

Lucky 13 for league leaders Liverpool at Burnley

Burnley - Liverpool recorded a club record 13th consecutive Premier League win to move back to the top of the ...

