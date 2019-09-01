Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...
With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...
ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...
President Donald Trump on Thursday outlined plans for a drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and said in a radio ...
The threat of North Korea launching a nuclear-capable missile from a submarine is real but not imminent, experts said, after ...
MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...
Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...
Burnley - Jurgen Klopp admitted he has been surprised by Liverpool's 100 percent start to the Premier League season after ...
Germany's former transport minister (and current senior legislator) Alexander Dobrindt has proposed setting a price floor on air tickets, to ...
Tbilisi -Flyhalf Finn Russell starred as Scotland hammered Georgia 44-10 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up Test in Tbilisi on ...
Cape Town - Samoa head coach Steve Jackson has announced his 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, ...
Burnley - Liverpool recorded a club record 13th consecutive Premier League win to move back to the top of the ...