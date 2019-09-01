Robine Rijke's bowling action found illegal again

Dubai [UAE], Sept 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced that Netherlands' women's fast bowler Robine Rijke's bowling action was found illegal by an independent reassessment and she will remain suspended from bowling.

The latest assessment revealed that the majority of her deliveries exceeded the 15 degrees level of tolerance permitted under the regulations.

In accordance with Article 11.1 of the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations, Rijke's international suspension will also be recognised and enforced by all National Cricket Federations for domestic cricket events played in their own jurisdiction.

However, pursuant to Article 11.5 of the Regulations and with the consent of Cricket Netherlands (CN), Rijke may be able to bowl in domestic cricket events played under the backing of CN.

Rijke was reported during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2018 in the Netherlands in July last year following which the event panel declared her bowling action to be illegal.

Rijke underwent the re-assessment on August 13 at Loughborough University in England where her action was again found illegal.

Rijke can apply for a re-assessment after modifying her bowling action in accordance with rules and regulations of ICC. (ANI)