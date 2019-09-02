Mon, 02 Sep 2019

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Five people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump too deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Charles Leclerc wins Belgian Grand Prix to script maiden win

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 1 (ANI): Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday to record the ...

Gareth Southgate defends Lingard's inclusion in England squad

Leeds [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): England football coach Gareth Southgate on Sunday defended midfielder Jesse Lingard's inclusion in the England ...

New Clark City Aquatics Center boosts morale of PH swimmers- coach

NEW CLARK CITY, Tarlac, Sept.1 (PIA) -- New Clark City Aquatics Center boosted the morale of the country's swimming team.Philippine ...

Researchers uncover reason behind major mass extinction of Earth

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Around 420 million years back in the pre-historic Silurian Period, Earth suffered a major ...

Here's a list of Turkish desserts which will make you drool

Ankara [Turkey], Sept 1 (ANI): If you are a foodie and travelling to Turkey then it is imperative that you ...

