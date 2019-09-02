Mon, 02 Sep 2019

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump too deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

US Open: Federer enters quarter-finals

New York [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open on ...

Stuyven pips Colbrelli for Tour of Germany victory

Erfurt - Belgian Jasper Stuyven, riding for the Trek-Segafredo team, won the Tour of Germany on Sunday after a final ...

Soderberg holds nerve in play-off to win European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre - Sebastien Soderberg sunk a birdie in the first extra hole of a five-man play-off featuring Rory McIlroy to ...

Pogacar wins dramatic stage as Quintana takes Vuelta lead

Els Cortals - Tadej Pogacar, the youngest rider in the Vuelta a Espana, ended a day of tense twists on ...

SA rugby: Suddenly awash with fine 'nines'

Cape Town - A feeling of dread overcame many South Africans when Fourie du Preez, the last of the country's ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible II [Blu-Ray]