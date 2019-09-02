US Open: Federer enters quarter-finals

New York [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open on Sunday, defeating David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets in the fourth round match.

The match was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The world number two Federer came out all guns blazing and he did not allow Goffin to create any momentum as he wrapped up the first set 6-2.

Federer, 38, was also relentless in the second set which he won with the same margin.

He did not drop a game in the final set, capturing it 6-0.

Federer had defeated Daniel Evans in the third round to enter the round of 16 of the US Open. (ANI)