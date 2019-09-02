Mon, 02 Sep 2019

International

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump too deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Europe

How Boris Johnson is planning to thwart the rebel alliance

Suspending the "mother of parliaments" is just the start. Britain's prime minister, Boris Johnson, who on Wednesday announced a five-week ...

Abrogation of Art 370 will help curb terrorism, says MEP

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 2 (ANI): A Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has said that the abrogation of Article 370 ...

Start of WW II Marked in Poland with German Remorse

Germany's president bowed his head and asked for forgiveness for the suffering his nation inflicted on Poland and the rest ...

Mexico's President Vows to Tackle Violence, Weak Economy

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador acknowledged a grim tally of violent crimes and a weak ...

Time to make fast fashion a problem for its makers, not charities

Returning our old clothes to big fashion chains - rather than taking them to charity stores - could make fast ...

Soderberg holds nerve in playoff to win European Masters

Crans-sur-Sierre - Sebastian Soderberg sunk a birdie in the first hole of a five-man playoff featuring Rory McIlroy to the ...

Movie Review

Mission: Impossible II [Blu-Ray]