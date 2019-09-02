Melbourne [Australia], Sept 2 (ANI): Ahead of the fourth Ashes Test match, former Australia cricketer Steve Waugh has rejoined the team as their squad mentor.

Waugh had left the Australian camp after the second Ashes Test match, played at Lord's. However, the former captain has joined the team again on Sunday.

"We asked him to stay for the third Test, but he had to go back for a function. But he was actually going to fly there, do the function and fly back the next day. That's how much he's enjoying it. He's been like a kid at Christmas," Cricket.com.au quoted coach Justin Langer as saying.

"To come back after such a long time away from the game, his passion and enthusiasm for the game has been brilliant and it's going to be great," he added.

Former Australia player Ricky Ponting was officially employed by Cricket Australia for the World Cup while Waugh has been appointed for the Ashes series.

Langer said both Ponting and Waugh are great psychologists.

"Guys like 'Punter' (Ponting) and Steve Waugh, not only have they got a great presence within the group but they're great psychologists as well," the coach said.

England had managed to level the series after they registered a one-wicket victory in the third Ashes Test match.

The fourth Ashes Test match between Australia and England will commence from September 4. (ANI)