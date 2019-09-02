Mon, 02 Sep 2019

International

'Patsy' for Robert Kennedy assassination survives stabbing

SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...

Second shooting rampage to hit Texas this month

ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...

Trump to deport immigrants with disabilities

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...

Ebola cases in DRC reach 3,000, of which 2,000 have died

Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...

Man who falsely accused priests of abuse got $5 million payout

With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...

Crisis in Yemen becoming catastrophic

ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...

Europe

Lyle Foster joins Percy Tau in Belgium

Cape Town - Former Orlando Pirates striker Lyle Foster has joined Cercle Brugge on loan and already featured for the ...

Solskjaer insists Pogba is going nowhere as transfer deadline looms

Cape Town - Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Paul Pogba will not be leaving Manchester United before Monday's transfer ...

Barty toasts 'hell of a year' after US Open exit

New York - Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty reflected on a "hell of a year" in which she captured a ...

Svitolina reaches first US Open quarter-final

New York - Fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine advanced to her first US Open quarter-final on Sunday with a ...

Mike Bryan fined for gun gesture at US Open

New York - American doubles player Mike Bryan was fined $10 000 (R152 000) by the US Open on Sunday ...

Coco takes doubles win after tearful US Open singles exit

New York - Coco Gauff was back at the US Open with a smile on her face on Sunday, hours ...

Movie Review

Morocco [Blu-Ray]