SAN DIEGO, California - Sirhan Sirhan, the man alleged to have assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los ...
ODESSA, Texas - Seven people are dead following a mass shooting on Saturday between the cities of Odessa and Midland, ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration has axed a program that allowed immigrants with serious health conditions, including children and ...
Since the Ebola epidemic struck in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) a year ago, almost ...
With the Catholic Church under legal assault by prosecutors in 14 U.S. states, the case of a former Philadelphia altar ...
ADEN, Yemen - The situation in Yemen is "very fragile", the top United Nations humanitarian official there has warned, noting ...
Cape Town - Veteran scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies will travel to a fourth Rugby World Cup after he was named in ...
Cape Town - Wales' short reign at the top of the World Rugby rankings is over after their 11-match winning ...
New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be undertaking a two-day visit to Russia from September ...
The impact of climate change on the stability of individual financial institutions and the financial system in general is growing. ...
CapeTalk appoints Refilwe Moloto as new breakfast host 2019-09-02 11:10 share this Refilwe Motolo (Photo: Lesedi Mothoagae) Related Links US ...
Cape Town - The Springboks, settled in Japan after a 25-hour flight, are now staring the 2019 Rugby World Cup ...