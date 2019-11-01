Fri, 01 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Massive fire on board Karachi-Rawalpindi train kills dozens

KARACHI, Pakistan - Dozens of people have been killed in a massive fire on board a train travelling between Karachi ...

Kim congratulates Academy of Defence Science on rocker launchers tests

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea says it has succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers.The test-fire, organized ...

Twitter to give political ads the flick

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Twitter has surprisingly announced it is banning all political advertising on its platform.The new policy has ...

Future of Syria being thrashed out in historic meeting of stakeholders

GENEVA, Switzerland - Representatives of President Bashar Al-Assad's government and Syrian opposition parties met in Geneva on Wednesday to start ...

U.S. president again defies military chiefs in re-publishing photo

WASHINGTON, DC - American President Donald Trump continues to highlight the killing of arch-terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on the weekend.On ...

Taliban overrun checkpoint, kill and capture several Afghan troops

KABUL, Afghanistan - Five Afghan soldiers have been killed and 8 taken prisoner by the Taliban, after an ambush on ...

Europe

Section
Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

UK to go to the polls again

LONDON, UK - Britain's Labour Party has agreed to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed election in December, clearing the ...

Jennifer Lopez wears Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion ...

Russia's Controversial 'Sovereign Internet' Law Comes Into Force

MOSCOW -- A controversial Russian law on the Internet came into force on November 1 amid warnings from critics that ...

Turkey, Russia Start First Joint Patrols In Northeast Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint patrols on November 1 in northeast Syria, in accordance with a deal ...

Rankings slide for Kevin Anderson

Cape Town - They were known as "The Gay Nineties" but there is little joy for top South African tennis ...

Movie Review

Stalker