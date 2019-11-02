Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
KARACHI, Pakistan - Dozens of people have been killed in a massive fire on board a train travelling between Karachi ...
PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea says it has succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers.The test-fire, organized ...
SAN FRANCISCO, California - Twitter has surprisingly announced it is banning all political advertising on its platform.The new policy has ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - Representatives of President Bashar Al-Assad's government and Syrian opposition parties met in Geneva on Wednesday to start ...
WASHINGTON, DC - American President Donald Trump continues to highlight the killing of arch-terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on the weekend.On ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Five Afghan soldiers have been killed and 8 taken prisoner by the Taliban, after an ambush on ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...
LONDON, UK - Britain's Labour Party has agreed to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson's proposed election in December, clearing the ...
Cape Town - They were known as "The Gay Nineties" but there is little joy for top South African tennis ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewellery set in Platinum to 'The Academy of Motion ...
MOSCOW -- A controversial Russian law on the Internet came into force on November 1 amid warnings from critics that ...
Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint patrols on November 1 in northeast Syria, in accordance with a deal ...