New Delhi [India] Nov 2 (ANI): After the ICC banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said that the team have the same love and support for the all-rounder.

"We still have the support for him, we still have the same love that used to be. That's an issue that have gone by," Mahmudullah told reporters in the pre-match conference"The issue that happen with Shakib, I think we still have that support for him because probably he did a mistake but he did not committed a crime I think. We all know that Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh over the years. I think he is one of the key players in our team," he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for two years, one year of it suspended, for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code.

"Our attitude has not changed towards Shakib. Whatever we felt for him before, it is the same and he commands the same respect. Our bonding will not get changed with him," Mahmudullah said.

Despite Shakib's absence the team is motivated to showcase a good performance against India in the T20 series. As whatever happened with Shakib is a lesson for the whole team.

"We are motivated to showcase good performances. What has happened with Shakib is a lesson for all of us. When Shakib is not there in the lineup, obviously our combinations get affected. But we need to try to give it our best," Mahmudullah said.

"Whatever has happened over the last few days related to Shakib, we have talked about it. Before coming here, we all had a chat about what transpired. When we landed here, our coach Russell Domingo and I had a chat with the entire setup on how we can do our stipulated tasks," he added.

On being appointed as skipper for the India T20 series Mahmudullah said that he will try to share his experience on the field with other players.

"Being the captain will change nothing for me. Whatever experience I have, I will try to bring it to the field. I feel the batsmen will have to take the responsibility as Indian pitches are suitable for the batters," Mahmudullah said.

Bangladesh T20I Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Aminul Islam Biplob, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Al Amin Hossain.

The first T20I between Indian and Bangladesh will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday, November 3. (ANI)