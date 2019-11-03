Sun, 03 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Massive fire on board Karachi-Rawalpindi train kills dozens

KARACHI, Pakistan - Dozens of people have been killed in a massive fire on board a train travelling between Karachi ...

Europe

Section
Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia, Marquez crashes

Sepang - French rookie Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP on Saturday in a hard-fought race, but ...

Ukraine, Bulgaria Angered By French President's Migration Comments

Ukraine and Bulgaria have filed diplomatic protests with France after President Emmanuel Macron was quoted making a disparaging comment about ...

Car Bomb In Northern Syria Kills At Least 13

At least 13 civilians were killed when a car bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town close to the country's ...

Coetzee goes wire-to-wire for Simola win

Knysna - While George Coetzee didn't catch any fish this week in Knysna, he was happy to walk away with ...

Turkey to Send Detained IS Fighters to Home Countries, Minister Says

Turkey's interior minister said Saturday Ankara would eventually send detained Islamic State members back to their home countries, declaring, "We ...

