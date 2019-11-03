Sun, 03 Nov 2019

International

Section
Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Europe

Section
Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

Reports: Trump Team Pressed Ukraine Hacking Theory As Early As 2016

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, pressed the idea as early as summer 2016 that it was ...

City boss Guardiola accuses Liverpool star Mane of diving

Manchester - Pep Guardiola has accused Liverpool star Sadio Mane of diving as the Manchester City boss lit the fuse ...

Klopp joy as Liverpool stage dramatic late show

Birmingham - Jurgen Klopp called it the "best possible feeling" as Liverpool scored twice in the final minutes to secure ...

Abraham, Pulisic lift 'sloppy' Chelsea past lowly Watford

Watford - Frank Lampard said "sloppy" Chelsea need to be more clinical after they survived a tense finish to climb ...

Quartararo takes pole in Malaysia, Marquez crashes

Sepang - French rookie Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position for the Malaysian MotoGP on Saturday in a hard-fought race, but ...

Movie Review

Up in Smoke