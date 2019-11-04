Mon, 04 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Haitian president clinging to power as country continues to crumble

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...

Europe

Section
Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

Fresh from WTA win, Barty sets sights on Fed Cup triumph

Shenzhen - Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty hopes to punctuate her "incredible" season by leading Australia to a drought-breaking ...

SA sides learn ?tough lessons? in trying conditions in PRO14

Cape Town - The Cheetahs and Southern Kings learned "tough lessons" in the testing northern hemisphere conditions in the PRO14 ...

S. Africa's Zuma Delays Corruption Trial with Appeal

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma has appealed a court decision to try him for corruption, a ...

White House: Trump's Ukraine Actions Not Impeachable

WASHINGTON - The White House on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's bid to get Ukraine to investigate one of his ...

ICC names Asad Vala as captain of T20 World Cup Qualifier team

Dubai [UAE], Nov 3 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Asad Vala as the ...

Movie Review

Detroit