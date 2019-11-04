Shenzhen - World number one Ashleigh Barty spectacularly ended her jinx against defending champion Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals on Sunday and scoop the richest prize in tennis history.

Barty's only loss was to late replacement Kiki Bertens and she became the fifth debutant to win the lucrative round-robin tournament.

The Ukrainian had taken a liking to the slow indoor hard court, which has been criticised by other players, with her methodical counterpunching overwhelming opponents - but she was thwarted by an irresistible Barty.

An increasingly confident Barty then attacked Svitolina's serve in the 10th game and claimed the set with a sizzling forehand winner.

The see-saw continued when Barty captured another break in a gruelling eighth game before serving it out to cap off a momentous season, which also includes a French Open crown and the year-end number one ranking.

The event's move to China was highlighted by an eye-watering total prize pool of $14 million.