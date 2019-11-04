Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Whilst the world has been absorbed with high-profile protests in various trouble-spots around the world, including Iraq, ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...
Paris - Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out ...
Shenzhen - Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty hopes to punctuate her "incredible" season by leading Australia to a drought-breaking ...
Cape Town - The Cheetahs and Southern Kings learned "tough lessons" in the testing northern hemisphere conditions in the PRO14 ...
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma has appealed a court decision to try him for corruption, a ...
WASHINGTON - The White House on Sunday defended President Donald Trump's bid to get Ukraine to investigate one of his ...