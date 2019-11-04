Lewis Hamilton won his sixth Formula One world title on Sunday when he finished second at the United States Grand Prix, taking him just one behind the all-time record of seven held by German legend Michael Schumacher.

The 34-year-old Briton came home just behind Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton added the 2019 title to previous triumphs in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Leading Formula 1 world title winners after Lewis Hamilton won his sixth championship on Sunday:

7: Michael Schumacher (GER) -- 1994 (Benetton-Ford), 1995 (Benetton-Renault), 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004 (Ferrari)

6: Lewis Hamilton (GBR) -- 2008 (McLaren-Mercedes), 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 (Mercedes)

5: Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG, 1911-1995) -- 1951 (Alfa Romeo), 1954 (Maserati/Mercedes-Benz), 1955 (Mercedes-Benz), 1956 (Ferrari), 1957 (Maserati)

4: Sebastian Vettel (GER) -- 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 (Red Bull-Renault)

4: Alain Prost (FRA) -- 1985, 1986 (McLaren-Tag Porsche), 1989 (McLaren-Honda), 1993 (Williams-Renault)

3: Ayrton Senna (BRA) -- 1988, 1990, 1991 (McLaren-Honda)

3: Nelson Piquet (BRA) -- 1981 (Brabham-Ford), 1983 (Brabham-BMW), 1987 (Williams-Honda)

3: Niki Lauda (AUT) -- 1975, 1977 (Ferrari), 1984 (McLaren-Tag Porsche)

3: Jackie Stewart (GBR) -- 1969 (Matra-Ford), 1971, 1973 (Tyrrell-Ford)

3: Jack Brabham (AUS) - 1959, 1960 (Cooper-Climax), 1966 (Brabham)