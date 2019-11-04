Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack on a convoy of American servicemen by pro-Turkish militants in Tall Tamr of northeastern Syria. No injuries have been reported.

"We received information from the US side via deconflicting channels that on November 3, a convoy of US troops, which was moving along the M4 road in the direction of the Iraqi border, six kilometres [four miles] west of the settlement of Tall Tamr, was attacked from the area controlled by pro-Turkish militants, the Syrian national army. There were no casualties," Major General Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria.

This comes amidst withdrawal of US troops from the region, leaving the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), without American military support, Sputnik reported.

Last month, Washington accused Ankara of deliberately firing artillery shells at American troop positions in Syria's Kobani.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Putin had agreed to jointly push back Kurdish fighters from a 'safe zone' along the Turkey-Syria border, after marathon talks in Sochi.

The talks came hours before a five-day ceasefire between Turkish troops and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria was set to expire.

The meeting centred on the security situation in northern Syria following the launch of Turkey's cross-border operation aimed at driving the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the border areas.

Kurdish fighters belonging to the YPG fully withdrew from the besieged Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain in the first pullback under a ceasefire deal with Turkey brokered by Washington.

Turkey launched its military operation on October 9 after the US announced the withdrawal of its troops from northern Syria. (ANI)