Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...
Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack ...
America on Sunday kicks off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican ...
Paris - Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out ...
Shenzhen - Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty hopes to punctuate her "incredible" season by leading Australia to a drought-breaking ...
Cape Town - The Cheetahs and Southern Kings learned "tough lessons" in the testing northern hemisphere conditions in the PRO14 ...