Mon, 04 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Europe

Section
Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack ...

A year before 2020 election, a divided and 'angry' America

America on Sunday kicks off the one-year countdown to Election Day 2020, with President Donald Trump betting an "angry" Republican ...

Nadal's late-season injury jinx strikes again

Paris - Rafael Nadal's vulnerability to late-season injuries resurfaced this weekend as the 19-time Grand Slam champion was forced out ...

Fresh from WTA win, Barty sets sights on Fed Cup triumph

Shenzhen - Newly-crowned WTA Finals champion Ashleigh Barty hopes to punctuate her "incredible" season by leading Australia to a drought-breaking ...

SA sides learn ?tough lessons? in trying conditions in PRO14

Cape Town - The Cheetahs and Southern Kings learned "tough lessons" in the testing northern hemisphere conditions in the PRO14 ...

Movie Review

