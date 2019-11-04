Mon, 04 Nov 2019

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Counter terrorism training scenarios enacted in Dublin and Gormanston

DUBLIN, Ireland - Specialist intervention units from Police Services across the European Union have spent the past few days carrying ...

Medical Worker of a US-Based Group Killed in Northeast Syria

WASHINGTON - A U.S.-based medical relief group operating in northeast Syria was targeted Sunday in a mortar attack allegedly by ...

Impeachment Whistleblower Agrees to Answer Republican Questions

WASHINGTON - The lawyer for the whistleblower whose serious concerns about the Trump - Ukraine telephone call which set off ...

Macron starts 3-day state visit to China

Moscow [Russia], Nov 4 (Sputnik/ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron is set to start a three-day visit to China on Monday, ...

France: 33 injured in bus crash

Somme [France], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 33 people were injured on Sunday as a result of a bus crash ...

Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack ...

