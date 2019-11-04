Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...
London - Christian Pulisic had to be patient in the early months of his Chelsea career, but the United States ...
Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has unveiled a 56-member preparation squad for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, ...
WASHINGTON - For more than two years President Donald Trump has talked about pulling the United States out of the ...
New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair ...
QUEZON CITY, Nov. 4 (PIA)--Did you know? November is being observed as National Rice Awareness Month by virtue of Proclamation ...
US President Donald Trump called Sunday for the unmasking of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the House impeachment investigation, ...