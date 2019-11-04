Mon, 04 Nov 2019

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Pulisic patience pays off as Chelsea fledglings take flight

London - Christian Pulisic had to be patient in the early months of his Chelsea career, but the United States ...

Wayde, Caster named in SA's Tokyo Olympics preparation squad

Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) has unveiled a 56-member preparation squad for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, ...

Trump Can Begin Steps to Pull US Out of Paris Climate Deal

WASHINGTON - For more than two years President Donald Trump has talked about pulling the United States out of the ...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Russia between November 5-7

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Russia from November 5-7 to co-chair ...

November is National Rice Awareness Month

QUEZON CITY, Nov. 4 (PIA)--Did you know? November is being observed as National Rice Awareness Month by virtue of Proclamation ...

Trump calls for whistleblower's unmasking

US President Donald Trump called Sunday for the unmasking of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint launched the House impeachment investigation, ...

