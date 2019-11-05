Tue, 05 Nov 2019

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

Scores of Mali troops killed in ambush of base in eastern Indelimane

BAMAKO, Mali - Fifty-four soldiers and a civilian have been killed in an attack on a military post in the ...

Frank Lampard confirms N'Golo Kante's availability for Ajax clash

Leeds [UK], Nov 4 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has confirmed that N'Golo Kante will be available for their Ajax ...

5 talking points in European football this weekend

Paris - Barcelona came unstuck in Spain despite another Lionel Messi goal, Bayern Munich's patience finally ran out with coach ...

Western countries take sides in Kenya's maritime row with Somalia

A dispute over maritime territory in the Indian Ocean between Kenya and Somalia has resulted in major western countries lining ...

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 4 (ANI): The United States accused China of "intimidating" Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states ...

Britain stops all fracking due to earthquake fears

The British government called a halt Saturday to the controversial process of "fracking" due to fears it could trigger earthquakes ...

African players in Europe: Mane stars in dramatic Liverpool win

Paris - The chances of Sadio Mane succeeding Mohamed Salah as African Footballer of the Year increased at the weekend ...

Certain Women