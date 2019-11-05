Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
When Azerbaijani opposition leader Ali Karimli emerged from jail with stitches on his head and bruises on his face, the ...
Berlin - Borussia Dortmund and their under-fire coach Lucien Favre hope to maintain the 'feel-good' factor from back-to-back wins as ...
London - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dismissed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's allegation that Sadio Mane is a diver ...
Milan - Mario Balotelli on Monday reacted with anger after the head of Verona's hard core ultras fans group fuelled ...
London - Cardiff City face a three-window transfer ban unless they pay the first instalment of the €17 million ($19M) ...
U.S. President Donald Trump, faced with a mounting impeachment inquiry, said Monday that written answers are not good enough from ...