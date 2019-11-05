LGBT fans will be welcomed in Qatar says Liverpool CEO

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...
WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...
The JSE edged higher on Monday as it tracked other global markets higher, inspired by trade optimism.The latest surge was ...
London - Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the Premier League leaders have been given assurances that LGBT fans will ...
Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...
A former senior Rwandan official went on trial in Belgium on Monday accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide ...
When Azerbaijani opposition leader Ali Karimli emerged from jail with stitches on his head and bruises on his face, the ...
Berlin - Borussia Dortmund and their under-fire coach Lucien Favre hope to maintain the 'feel-good' factor from back-to-back wins as ...