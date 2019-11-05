Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

South Africans win third Rugby World Cup with 32-12 defeat of Engand

YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...

Man arrested by gardai over lorry deaths to be extradited to UK

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Siochana have arrested a 22-year old man based on a European Arrest Warrant issued by ...

Nearly 750,000 motor vehicles stolen in U.S. last year

WASHINGTON, DC - On August 12, 1908, the first Model T rolled off the assembly line at Henry Ford's plant ...

California is living America's dystopian future

The Golden State is on fire, which means that an idea of American utopia is on fire, too.Utopias are the ...

Recycling plastic bottles is good, but reusing them is better

Last week Woolworths announced a new food delivery system, in collaboration with US company TerraCycle, that delivers grocery essentials in ...

JSE tracks global stocks higher

The JSE edged higher on Monday as it tracked other global markets higher, inspired by trade optimism.The latest surge was ...

LGBT fans will be welcomed in Qatar says Liverpool CEO

London - Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore says the Premier League leaders have been given assurances that LGBT fans will ...

41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...

Rwanda official on trial in Belgium over 1994 genocide

A former senior Rwandan official went on trial in Belgium on Monday accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide ...

Certain Women