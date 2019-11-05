Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
YOKOHAMA, Japan - South Africa were utterly dominant, especially in the scrums, as they equalled New Zealand's record of three ...
Bobigny - Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the ...
Madrid - Eden Hazard is beginning to show glimpses of his best form and it cannot come soon enough for ...
Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...
The former US ambassador to Kiev told investigators she felt threatened by Donald Trump's words in his call to Ukraine's ...
MADRID - The main candidates to become Spain's next prime minister clashed Monday over how to handle Catalonia's independence drive, ...
Quai Antoine [Monaco], Nov 5 (ANI): With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the ...