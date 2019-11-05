Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday announced steps to further roll back its nuclear commitment ...
Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned the fresh US sanctions against nine ...
Beijing [China], Nov 5 (ANI): China is making significant headway in terms of international arms sales, with the country having ...
Bobigny - Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the ...
Madrid - Eden Hazard is beginning to show glimpses of his best form and it cannot come soon enough for ...
Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...