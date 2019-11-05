Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

Iran announces further step away from nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday announced steps to further roll back its nuclear commitment ...

Iran condemns US sanctions on Supreme leader Khamenei's inner circle

Tehran [Iran], Nov 5 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned the fresh US sanctions against nine ...

Chinese military equipment lack quality, say experts

Beijing [China], Nov 5 (ANI): China is making significant headway in terms of international arms sales, with the country having ...

Neymar escapes with warning over Cup final fan slap

Bobigny - Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain's surprise defeat in the ...

Hazard's slow start at Madrid gathering pace

Madrid - Eden Hazard is beginning to show glimpses of his best form and it cannot come soon enough for ...

WATCH | 41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece

Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in northern Greece on Monday, said police, who arrested the driver.The ...

