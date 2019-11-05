Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
_Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages.Have you ever seen a referee blow the whistle when a ...
The New York Times reports that U.S. officials believe Russia intentionally delayed a medical flight to evacuate an ill U.S. ...
A dissident Russian journalist who once facetiously promised to return to his homeland in a U.S.-made Abrams tank has left ...
Nationalist groups held demonstrations in Moscow and a handful of other Russian cities, as the country marked the annual National ...
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that the current standoff between Russia and the West is putting the world ...
MOSCOW -- Dozens of women have held a series of one-person pickets in central Moscow to call for the release ...