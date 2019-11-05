Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
7
Fair in Dublin

International

Section
Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

Europe

Section
Curious Kids: What is a whistleblower?

_Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages.Have you ever seen a referee blow the whistle when a ...

Report: Russia Delayed Medical Evacuation Of U.S. Defense Attache

The New York Times reports that U.S. officials believe Russia intentionally delayed a medical flight to evacuate an ill U.S. ...

Exiled Russian Journalist Babchenko Leaves Ukraine Indefinitely

A dissident Russian journalist who once facetiously promised to return to his homeland in a U.S.-made Abrams tank has left ...

Russian Nationalists Stage Marches Marking Unity Day Holiday

Nationalist groups held demonstrations in Moscow and a handful of other Russian cities, as the country marked the annual National ...

Gorbachev: Nuclear Weapons Putting World In 'Colossal Danger'

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that the current standoff between Russia and the West is putting the world ...

Mothers Of 'Political Prisoners' Hold Single-Person Pickets In Moscow

MOSCOW -- Dozens of women have held a series of one-person pickets in central Moscow to call for the release ...

Movie Review

Polyester