Tue, 05 Nov 2019

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

EU vows 'zero tolerance' after reported farm budget abuse

The European Commission declared Monday it has "zero tolerance for fraud" after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU ...

Klopp to rest stars for Genk visit ahead of mammoth City clash

Cape Town - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to rotate his squad for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with ...

Bayern to name coach within 3 weeks, Tuchel approached - report

Berlin - Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants expect to name Niko Kovac's replacement as head coach ...

Exclusive: Italy to Make Climate Change Study Compulsory in Schools

ROME - Italy will next year become the world's first country to make it compulsory for schoolchildren to study climate ...

Trump Pushes Republican Candidates in Tuesday Voting

WASHINGTON - There are scattered key elections in the United States on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump campaigning for Republican ...

Be Spellbound by the Romance of fall in Switzerland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is the magic of the warm reds, oranges, yellows and browns setting ablaze ...

