WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
The European Commission declared Monday it has "zero tolerance for fraud" after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU ...
Cape Town - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to rotate his squad for Tuesday night's Champions League clash with ...
Berlin - Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the German giants expect to name Niko Kovac's replacement as head coach ...
ROME - Italy will next year become the world's first country to make it compulsory for schoolchildren to study climate ...
WASHINGTON - There are scattered key elections in the United States on Tuesday, with President Donald Trump campaigning for Republican ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): It is the magic of the warm reds, oranges, yellows and browns setting ablaze ...