Wed, 06 Nov 2019

International

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

Europe

Russian Activist Ponomaryov To Create New Group After Movement Closed

Prominent Russian human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov has announced a plan to create a new human rights organization based on ...

Armenia's Pashinian Brings Karabakh Issue To CSTO Meeting

YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has called on fellow member states of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization ...

Kosovo Protesters Rally For New Investigation Into Activist Death

PRISTINA -- Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Kosovo's capital to demand a new investigation into the death of activist Astrit ...

Azerbaijani Opposition Leader Says He Was 'Tortured' By Baku Police

BAKU -- An opposition leader in Azerbaijan who was arrested before an unauthorized rally in Baku has told a court ...

Bayern interim boss Flick to ring the changes

Munich - Interim boss Hansi Flick says Thomas Mueller and Javi Martinez will start for Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions ...

Zidane unfazed by Wales calling up injured Bale

Barcelona - Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday he is unfazed by Wales calling up Gareth Bale but insists the Real Madrid ...

