Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
Prominent Russian human rights defender Lev Ponomaryov has announced a plan to create a new human rights organization based on ...
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has called on fellow member states of the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization ...
PRISTINA -- Thousands of demonstrators rallied in Kosovo's capital to demand a new investigation into the death of activist Astrit ...
BAKU -- An opposition leader in Azerbaijan who was arrested before an unauthorized rally in Baku has told a court ...
Munich - Interim boss Hansi Flick says Thomas Mueller and Javi Martinez will start for Bayern Munich in Wednesday's Champions ...
Barcelona - Zinedine Zidane said Tuesday he is unfazed by Wales calling up Gareth Bale but insists the Real Madrid ...