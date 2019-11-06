EU Leader Tusk Won't Run for Presidency in Native Poland

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...
GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...
KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...
Berlin - Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick confirmed German press reports on Tuesday that Poland striker Robert Lewandowski needs ...
Three firefighters in northern Italy were killed on Tuesday in a mysterious explosion at an abandoned farm building in what ...
WARSAW - European Union leader Donald Tusk says that he won't run to be the president of his native Poland, ...
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency today relocated 54 vulnerable refugees from the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) and urban areas in ...
RFE/RL's Turkmen service, Radio Azatlyk, last month ran a first-person account from a young Ashgabat doctor wishing to share his ...
Most of the large fishing vessels that operate in West Africa are from distant water fishing nations - such as ...