EU Leader Tusk Won't Run for Presidency in Native Poland

WARSAW - European Union leader Donald Tusk says that he won't run to be the president of his native Poland, saying he carries too much ``baggage'' from his time as prime minister.

Tusk, who was prime minister of Poland from 2007 to 2014, was seen as a politician who could block the right-wing populist drift of the country, which has raised concerns about rule of law.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda, who supports the ruling Law and Justice party, faces re-election in the spring of 2020.

Tusk, speaking from Brussels, told Polish TV stations on Tuesday that "I will not be a candidate in the next presidential elections," citing the "baggage that I carry from the time that I was prime minister."