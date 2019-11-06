Wed, 06 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
8
Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Landmine claims lives of 9 schoolchildren in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan - Nine kids on their way to school were killed when a roadside bomb detonated in northeastern Afghanistan ...

Europe

Section
In-form Bayern striker Lewandowski must make groin op decision

Berlin - Bayern Munich interim coach Hansi Flick confirmed German press reports on Tuesday that Poland striker Robert Lewandowski needs ...

Three Italian firefighters killed in mysterious explosion

Three firefighters in northern Italy were killed on Tuesday in a mysterious explosion at an abandoned farm building in what ...

EU Leader Tusk Won't Run for Presidency in Native Poland

WARSAW - European Union leader Donald Tusk says that he won't run to be the president of his native Poland, ...

UNHCR flight relocates 54 vulnerable refugees from Niger to Italy

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency today relocated 54 vulnerable refugees from the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) and urban areas in ...

Turkmenistan: Not cottoning on

RFE/RL's Turkmen service, Radio Azatlyk, last month ran a first-person account from a young Ashgabat doctor wishing to share his ...

EU targets fragile West African fish stocks, despite protection laws

Most of the large fishing vessels that operate in West Africa are from distant water fishing nations - such as ...

Movie Review

Polyester