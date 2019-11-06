Wed, 06 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

In last days, al-Baghdadi Sought Safety in Shrinking Domain

BEIRUT, LEBANON - In his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful ...

House Impeachment Panels Ask Key Trump Aide Mulvaney to Testify

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives committees leading the impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump said Tuesday they want to ...

Crypto-currencies and criminality: myth or reality?

The recent bust of a worldwide international paedophile ring using Bitcoin payments highlighted one of the key fears surrounding crypto-currencies: ...

Guardiola expecting tougher Atalanta at San Siro

Milan - Pep Guardiola said his side were expecting a tough clash against Atalanta at the San Siro on Wednesday ...

Lithuanian FM: Russia 'Biggest Obstacle' To Ukraine Peace

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius says Russia represents the biggest obstacle to the peace process in Ukraine, as it misleadingly ...

Battlefields around the world are finding new purpose as parks and refuges

The horrors of war are all too familiar: lives lost, homes destroyed, entire communities forced to flee. Yet as time ...

