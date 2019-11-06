Wed, 06 Nov 2019

News RELEASES

Amnesty says Trump decision on Paris reckless and selfish

One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...

Trump officially declares U.S. withdrawal from Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...

Reducing dependence on coal poses risks to livelihood of miners

Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...

Tributes pour in for Ireland's radio & TV legend Gay Byrne

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...

Plastic endangering marine life on a global scale

Each year, an estimated eight million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean equivalent to a full garbage truck ...

New chapter for Syria may be looming

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN-brokered face-to-face talks between the Syrian Government and opposition the first to take place in nearly nine ...

Acclaimed Novelist Ernest Gaines Dies at 86

NEW ROADS, LOUISIANA - Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation town germinated the stories ...

Risk of US Sanctions Looms as Venezuela Roils Spanish Election

MADRID - The Spanish government's ambiguous relationship with Venezuela - and the possibility of U.S. economic sanctions stemming from that ...

US Slaps Sanctions on Five Venezuelan Officials

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed sanctions on five Venezuelan security officials and political figures, the latest round ...

Trump impeachment inquiry: Envoy to EU admits Ukraine quid pro quo

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): In new testimony, the United States ambassador to the European Union Gordon D Sondland on ...

In last days, al-Baghdadi Sought Safety in Shrinking Domain

BEIRUT, LEBANON - In his last months on the run, Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful ...

House Impeachment Panels Ask Key Trump Aide Mulvaney to Testify

WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives committees leading the impeachment inquiry targeting President Donald Trump said Tuesday they want to ...

